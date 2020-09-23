Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Raised to $9.25

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

PK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,416,000 after buying an additional 2,482,176 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.