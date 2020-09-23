People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

