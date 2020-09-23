Perrigo Company PLC to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Perrigo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,788.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,568,000 after buying an additional 488,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 82.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,156,000 after purchasing an additional 949,794 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Perrigo by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,745,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,938,000 after purchasing an additional 359,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

