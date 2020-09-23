Pete Redfern Sells 102,735 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Pete Redfern sold 102,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £110,953.80 ($144,980.79).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 99.18 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 5.27. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TW shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.43) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price (down from GBX 150 ($1.96)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 163 ($2.13) to GBX 154 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 169.71 ($2.22).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

