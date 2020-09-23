Piper Sandler Comments on Axos Financial Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE AX opened at $22.36 on Monday. Axos Financial has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after buying an additional 106,854 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 651,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $24,272,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

