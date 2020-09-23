Piper Sandler Lowers Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target to $8.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RTLR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $6.59 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,092,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after buying an additional 87,239 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,764,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,597,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 60,696 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

