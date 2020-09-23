Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

NYSE HR opened at $28.70 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $101,535.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at $399,641.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.