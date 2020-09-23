Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

