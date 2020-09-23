Real Estate Investors PLC. (RLE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on October 23rd

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) declared a dividend on Monday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:RLE opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28. Real Estate Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The firm has a market cap of $52.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

