Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $137.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s current price.

RGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $96.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.38.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 97,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.