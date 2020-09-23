Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avantor Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Avantor in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 32.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 14.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 16.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 70.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,065,364 shares of company stock worth $801,411,194 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.