Reviewing Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) & Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Summit Wireless Technologies and Smart Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Smart Global has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.66%. Given Smart Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Global is more favorable than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Global has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Smart Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $1.67 million 9.23 -$12.04 million N/A N/A Smart Global $1.21 billion 0.52 $51.33 million $2.56 10.29

Smart Global has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Smart Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -791.48% -407.13% -181.74% Smart Global -0.28% 13.02% 4.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Smart Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smart Global beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems. The company has a strategic partnership with THX Ltd. to develop wireless sound technology for gaming, Esports, and home entertainment. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements. It also provides flash memory, USB, and serial advanced technology attachment products primarily for use in communications equipment, printers, servers and storage products, switches, and routers; and aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, as well as industrial applications. In addition, the company provides networking, storage, and compute solutions, as well as HPC software to manage and use on premise and cloud computing clusters. Further, it offers supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. sells its products to OEMs through direct sales force and independent sales representatives in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

