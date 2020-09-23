Robert W. Baird Increases PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Price Target to $40.00

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPD. Citigroup raised their target price on PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPD from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. PPD has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $335,705,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald E. Garrow sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $324,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,015,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.