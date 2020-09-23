Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 54.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $392.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

