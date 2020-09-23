Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $21.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 26.34% from the company’s previous close.

NKLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NKLA opened at $28.51 on Monday. Nikola has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.17.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.