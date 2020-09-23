Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to “Buy”

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AB. TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

NYSE AB opened at $27.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 787.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

