SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €148.00 by Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €148.00 ($174.12) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €138.09 ($162.46).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €132.50 ($155.88) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €136.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €119.64. The stock has a market cap of $158.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

