Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

NYSE FOUR opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

