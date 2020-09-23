Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.50 ($92.35).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €76.00 ($89.41) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.77. Sixt has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a twelve month high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 56.84.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

