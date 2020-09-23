Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Summit Insights

Equities researchers at Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $235.16 on Monday. Snowflake has a one year low of $215.24 and a one year high of $319.00.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.