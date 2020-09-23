Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to $33.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from $27.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SNMSF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

SNMSF stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

