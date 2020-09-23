Stock Traders Buy High Volume of KB Home Put Options (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,268 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 803% compared to the typical volume of 362 put options.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 137.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in KB Home by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,519 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 52.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 904,045 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in KB Home by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,802,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,675,000 after purchasing an additional 900,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in KB Home by 331.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 682,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.29. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

