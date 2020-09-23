Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Fox Factory Call Options (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 698 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 693% compared to the average daily volume of 88 call options.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $4,228,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $3,900,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 7.1% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 14.4% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.