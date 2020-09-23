Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cintas Put Options (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,389 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 907% compared to the typical daily volume of 138 put options.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $324.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $344.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. Cintas’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

