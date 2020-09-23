Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €19.60 by Warburg Research

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €19.60 ($23.06) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SZU. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.02 ($18.84).

Shares of Suedzucker stock opened at €16.73 ($19.68) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.64. Suedzucker has a 52 week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 52 week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.13.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

