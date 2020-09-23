SVB Leerink Comments on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

ARWR opened at $43.80 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,388,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $22,115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 305.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 625,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 471,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 265.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 572,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 415,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 313,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

