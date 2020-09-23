T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $140.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) received a $140.00 price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

TMUS opened at $112.39 on Monday. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 664.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 229,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 31.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 777,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,956,000 after purchasing an additional 185,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 49.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,063,000 after purchasing an additional 370,244 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 9.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

