Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Telenav also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNAV shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Telenav in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Telenav has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

NASDAQ TNAV opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hassan Wahla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Telenav by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 170,616 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 1st quarter worth about $1,194,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telenav by 11.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telenav by 6.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 101,830 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

