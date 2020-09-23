Theodore Shasta Sells 1,101 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CB opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 70.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,285,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

