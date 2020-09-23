Thomas Kelly Buys 205,103 Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME) Stock

Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME) insider Thomas Kelly acquired 205,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £10,255.15 ($13,400.17).

Empyrean Energy stock opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 million and a P/E ratio of -42.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.98. Empyrean Energy Plc. has a twelve month low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

