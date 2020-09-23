Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.60 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY opened at $5.37 on Monday. Tilray has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $682.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $865,661.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,193,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,185.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $2,035,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 192.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 345.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth $42,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.