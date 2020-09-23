Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Townsquare Media posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 139.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $74.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.40 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 20.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 52.8% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

