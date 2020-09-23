Truist Securiti Comments on United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in United Community Banks by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,987,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,253,000 after buying an additional 133,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 18.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,816,000 after purchasing an additional 410,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,128,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,832,000 after purchasing an additional 225,041 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,895,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 134,034 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 30.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,871,000 after purchasing an additional 431,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

