Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $53.58.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41).

In other news, Director Kim Keck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.