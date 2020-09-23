Tyler Wall Sells 11,866 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,542.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Nutanix Inc has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The business had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

