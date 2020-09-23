UBS Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,898 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 641% compared to the typical daily volume of 526 call options.

UBS stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in UBS Group by 118.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

