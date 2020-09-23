UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

UMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $13.94 on Monday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $576.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the second quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 81.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 35.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.