United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Price Target Cut to $9.50

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UIHC. BidaskClub raised shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $303.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.69. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $195.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.35 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Research analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Insurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,131,000 after acquiring an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Insurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in United Insurance by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 622,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in United Insurance by 7.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

