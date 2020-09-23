United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($34.00) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.57 ($46.55).

UTDI opened at €32.54 ($38.28) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.01. United Internet has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

