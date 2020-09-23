United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($34.00) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.57 ($46.55).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €32.54 ($38.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.01. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79. United Internet has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.