United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

United Internet (ETR:UTDI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($34.00) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.57 ($46.55).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €32.54 ($38.28) on Monday. United Internet has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.01.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

