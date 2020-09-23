Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s current price.

URGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

URGN opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $429.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

