Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) PT Raised to $80.00

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 143.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR opened at $32.89 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,178.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $114,111.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,911.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,675 shares of company stock worth $11,379,282.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.