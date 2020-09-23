Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €169.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €169.00 ($198.82) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €161.50 ($190.00).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €134.82 ($158.61) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Volkswagen has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €140.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €130.88.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

