Volta Finance Ltd (VTA) to Issue Dividend of €0.11 on October 29th

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Monday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.11 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VTA stock opened at GBX 4.30 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. Volta Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 740 ($9.67). The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and a P/E ratio of 11.68.

In other Volta Finance news, insider Stephen Le Page acquired 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £6,268.20 ($8,190.51).

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

