Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €55.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.01 ($71.77).

ETR VNA opened at €58.38 ($68.68) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

