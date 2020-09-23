Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €74.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €80.60 ($94.82).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €75.88 ($89.27) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.29. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52 week high of €85.76 ($100.89). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.32.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

