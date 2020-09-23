XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) Coverage Initiated at BofA Securities

Stock analysts at BofA Securities started coverage on shares of XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEKE. China International Capital began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. 86 Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ BEKE opened at $52.38 on Monday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

About XPeng

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

