XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of XPEV opened at $19.31 on Monday. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart electric vehicles (EVs) in China. It offers the G3 SUV and a four-door sports sedan the P7, as well as autonomous driving software system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

