Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05.

Several research firms have commented on SLNO. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soleno Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 7,575,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $12,500,002.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 73.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,445 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.56. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

